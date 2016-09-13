Garbage loader crushed at landfill

A sanitation worker from San Juan was crushed to death in the garbage truck he was working on at the Beetham Landfill yesterday.

According to reports, around 6 am, Junior Warner, of Prizgar Lands, San Juan, a labourer with M&N Enterprises Limited, went to the facility with a driver to dispose of the garbage they had collected earlier.

Eyewitnesses told the T&T Guardian after the garbage was ejected from the truck’s compressor, Warner told the driver to close the truck’s rear.

Without warning the driver, he attempted to climb into the containerised compartment to quickly remove two garbage bags that he noticed were stuck and was crushed in the process. Police were contacted and Warner’s body was removed from the garbage compressor and he was pronounced

dead on the scene. The T&T Guardian visited Warner’s employer yesterday but company’s officials refused to comment. However, two of Warner’s colleagues spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“The machine did not malfunction. He (Warner) make an out when he climb inside without saying something,” one man said as he described Warner as polite and quiet. They said they were shocked and saddened by the news as Warner had worked with them over the past five years.

“My wife told me to take my salary and leave this job. People don’t understand how dangerous this job can be and accidents happen all the time,” one said.