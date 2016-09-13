A double from three different players Bouanna Osbourne, Kadean Louison and Abishai Guy helped the National and South Zone Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League title-holders,...
You are here
Photos: Sangre Grande residents celebrate Keshorn
Published:
Tuesday, September 13, 2016
The Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, on Tuesday, hosted a celebration for T&T's double Olympic medalist Keshorn Walcott. The celebrations took place throught the streets of Sangre Grande.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online