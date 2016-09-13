Preview: Guardian story triggers help for 600lb woman

Scores of citizens who were moved yesterday after reading of the plight of 600-pound Marissa Nelson in the T&T Guardian have offered to lend a helping hand.

Among those were DEHIX, an international charitable body; the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC); CEO of Pillars of Harmony; and members of the public.

Within hours of Nelson’s highlighting her battles with a condition known as lymphoedema, which has left her confined to a bed for the past four years at her Valencia home, help from as far as America started pouring in.

Her condition also generated a tsunami of sympathetic and disparaging comments on social media.

Nelson’s heart-wrenching story was published on the front page of Tuesday’sT&T Guardian, where she called on the Government to intervene and provide her with specialist medical care, urgent medication and a 24-hour caregiver.

Touched by the outpouring of support, Nelson thanked the Guardian yesterday for publishing her story. The story was also aired on sister station CNC3 and reached over 295,000 readers on Facebook and was shared 1,169 times by 4.30 pm.