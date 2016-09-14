Missing girl quizzed again

For a second consecutive day the man who was held with the missing 14-year-old girl remained in police custody.

Shivanie Persad, who went missing last Wednesday, was found by police at a mall in Chaguanas on Tuesday.

According to officers of the Rio Claro Police Station, the 25-year-old man from Bangladesh, Ecclesville, Rio Claro, remained in police custody up to yesterday.

While officers could not say what charges would be laid against the man, who is a gardener, they said investigations into the incident were continuing.

Persad, of Mahabalsingh Trace, Rio Claro, went missing after she failed to return home from classes at the Rio Claro East Secondary School.

Her father, Vishnu Persad, was shot and killed at the family home on Saturday after spending the day searching for her in Mayaro.

Persad's wife, Rehana Singh, linked his death to their daughter's disappearance.

However, yesterday police said they had no link yet between the man and Persad's murder.

The officers said Shivanie had been brought to the police station again yesterday for further questioning.

Investigators quizzed her for hours on Tuesday before releasing her into her mother's care.

Her father is expected to be laid to rest today.