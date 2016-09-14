The Las Alturas commissioners should hang their heads in collective shame.

So said Urban Development Corporation of T&T (Udecott) chairman Noel Garcia (former Housing Development Corporation managing director) after Prime Minister Keith Rowley yesterday revealed the Las Alturas commissioners have now submitted an errata sheet to their recent report and have revised their original comments relating to Garcia.

The about turn came even as their were mounting calls from watchdog group Fixin T&T and Transparency International said the comments against Garcia should not be ignored. Fixin T&T had called for the sacking of Garcia, who had been intially identified in the report as being liable for the construction of the two multi-storey apartment buildings which were constructed on shifting land. The buildings which cost $26 m are now earmarked for demolition.

Commission chairman, retired Justice of Appeal Mustapha Ibrahim, said yesterday the report had made clear Garcia’s liability in the circumstances in which the report indicated.

But he said the people who typed the report “made a simple error of language which was corrected in the errata.”

Saying the errata didn’t clear Garcia, he said, that while the report had said Garcia had done certain things while HDC MD, “it’s clear that the time when the two buildings were built, he was not, then MD. We’d said he was responsible for construction of the buildings, but he was not then, MD. But he was responsible for construction of the buildings where they were eventually built.”