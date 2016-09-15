Ex-national footballer on gun charge

A former national footballer from Cocorite appeared in court yesterday charged with gun and marijuana possession.

Damani Richards, 23, of Powder Magazine, Cocorite, was granted $150,000 bail after appearing before Magistrate Adrian Darmanie in the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court yesterday accused of three criminal charges: Two for gun possession and one for the illegal drug.

Richards, a former member of the T&T National Under-20 football team, was ordered to report to the St James Police Station every Friday for the duration of his case. Richards, whose father, Earl, is one of the 11 men currently charged with the assassination of Senior Counsel Dana Seetahal, was arrested at his home on Tuesday.

Officers of the Western Division Task Force, led by Sgt Arneaud, searched his apartment and allegedly found a 9 mm pistol, ten rounds of ammunition and two pistol magazines hidden in the stove and a parcel of marijuana, weighing 44 grammes, in the refrigerator.

In 2013, the former Trinity College student, signed for United States Major League Soccer (MLS) team Philadelphia Union but left the team within a year after suffering recurring injuries. He returned to Trinidad and played briefly for Pro League outfit Caledonia AIA before retiring from the sport.

Richards, who was represented by attorney Karunaa Bisramsingh, is scheduled to reappear in court on October 12.