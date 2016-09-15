Mentally challenged woman killed during home invasion

A mentally challenged woman was suffocated by bandits, who bound and gagged a Gasparillo family during early morning robbery.

When paramedics arrived at Carla Archalal’s Bonne Aventure Road home around 4 am, she was not breathing and efforts to revive her failed.

Reports are that three men stormed the family’s home at the back of their Bonne Aventure Hardware around 3 am.

Archalal’s brother Marlon, 34, said he was asleep when the bandits broke in, asking for money.

He said he gave up $4000, which he had in a pants pocket.

They tied his hands and feet using plastic straps and covered his mouth covered with duct tape before ransacking the rooms.

They later went upstairs where Carla and their father Vishnu and demanded more cash Vishnu said both he and Carla were bound and gagged but the men used a bed sheet to muzzle Carla.

Investigated believed she choked on it and died before help arrived. The thieves made off with several items from the hardware and up to 10 am, no one was held. Investigations are continuing.