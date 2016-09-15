Mist blower attack against hungry locusts

RADHICA DE SILVA

Using mist blowers and airblast sprayers, teams from the Agriculture Ministry and Forestry Division yesterday attacked swarms of locusts which have been gobbling down on fields of produce, bush on vacant lands and underbrush in the southwestern peninsula.

The locusts whose numbers range in the thousands have been spotted in sparsely populated rural areas in Cap-de-ville as well as densely populated sub-urban areas like Strikers Village, on the outskirts of the borough of Point Fortin.

Corporate communications manager at the ministry, Yolande Simmons, said the teams began spraying in the Cap-de-ville areas from 5 am.

The blowers mounted on a tractor passed through the communities spraying insecticide which are harmless to humans. While team members wore face masks, residents from the surrounding communities stayed inside during the spraying exercise.

While Cap-de-ville residents spent most of the day sweeping up dead insects, residents from Striker’s Village were still waiting for help.

Kenn Rodd, of Lewis Street, said he spent most of the day waiting for the spray teams to come and spray some cashew trees behind his home which were laden with locusts.

“The locusts already shred down my fig trees and they still coming in my house. The ministry passed around with a loud speaker telling us to cover our aquarium and cover our drinking water supplies,” Rodd said.

He agreed that an educational campaign should be launched to inform residents about the Government’s methods of dealing with the locust invasion.

Entomologist from the ministry’s research team, as well as acting chief technical officer Patricia Maharaj, have been documenting the migratory and behavioural patterns of the locusts.

Based on research done previously, locusts have been migrating towards the urban areas in places never seen before. A source said the rainy weather conditions usually hampers the breeding process.

The first locusts were seen in Trinidad on October 12, 1988 on the Amoco platform 30 miles off the east coast of Trinidad. The insects have possibly migrated from Africa. Cattle egret, kiskidees and blackbirds have been feasting on the locusts.

While extensive spraying continues today, the ministry has established hotlines for residents to report sightings of the locusts.

Anyone with information on the locusts sightings can contact the St Patrick West County Office, Point Fortin ,at 648-1426 or 648-2384 for further information and assistance.