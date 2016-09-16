Akeem snags silver in discus finals

With a gold medal already in his bag at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Brazil, Akeem Stewart has now added a silver medal to his collection.

Stewart claimed the silver medal in the Men's Discus Throw F43/44 Final with a throw of 61.72 metres a few minutes ago.

David Blair from the United States won the event with a throw of 64.11 metres.

With Dan Greaves from Great Britain rounding off the top three with a throw of 59.57 metros.

The event took place at the Olympic Stadium.

Last week Stewart broke the world record twice on his way to gold in the Men's Javelin.Stewart's winning throw was 57.32 metros

Stewart set a new world record in javelin at the Paralympics in Rio minutes earlier with a throw of 57.23 metres.Stewart broke his own record, as he was the previous record holder in 2015 with a throw of 54.77 metros.

His throw of 57.23 metres in his first throw in the final, three metres ahead of the second thrower.