Finally, swimming AGM October 14

WALTER ALIBEY

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Election of Officers for the Amateur Swimming Association of T&T (ASATT) will be held on October 14, at a venue to be determined, ASATT president Joseph Mc Leod confirmed yesterday.

Members of six clubs Torpedoes and Mantaray Swim Club, Tidal Wave Aquatics, Areios Aquatechs, Blue Dolphins and Sea Hawks became agitated after the local swimming administration could not deliver on their promise for the elections to be held this month (September) and demanded it is held soon.

Following a trend of emails among the clubs, Mc Leod apologised for the delayed AGM, saying it was due to unfinished audited accounts.

According to Mc Leod, “I must firstly apologise for this late notification. However, as promised at last council meeting, the Annual General Meeting should have taken place by the end of this month, but unfortunately the audited accounts would not have been ready in time. Therefore, in light of the fact that the elections are due and in accordance with the notification process, as stated in the constitution, notice is hereby given that elections will be held on Friday 14th October. The agenda and copies of all accounts will be sent.”

Club members were still not happy with Mc Leod’s announcement as they preferred to wait until the elections are held. Yesterday, Jason Wickham, a representative of Sea Hawks told the Trinidad Guardian that he has heard that promise before and described Mc Leod as not being truthful.

Former national coach Franz Huggins took a swipe at the swimming executive in his email, saying no minutes of the last council meeting have been distributed to the clubs to date, noting this development only highlights the inefficiencies of the ASATT acting secretary, as part of a myriad of anomalies where the term of the executive is concerned.

Huggins later called for the Mc Leod-led ASATT to call the date for the AGM as a matter of priority, in accordance with announcement by the president. His sentiments were echoed by Torpedoes president Ronald Corke, Hazel Haynes- the Tidal Waves president and other swimming enthusiasts.

Mc Leod said he does not understand the concerns as he has already called the date for elections and sent out the agenda. He added, “It is not like the clubs forced me to call elections, as I had already given the election date to Minister of Sports Darryl Smith on Tuesday last. The financial statement was not ready and I took a decision that election will be held with or without the audited accounts, as this was done already in the past” the local swimming boss explained.

For the election Mc Leod will be challenged for the post of president by Wendell Lihing, a swim referee/ official, although it is unsure which club he is aligned to.

McLeod said his slate will be increased ahead of the elections as members will be brought in to fill vacant positions in his administration soon.