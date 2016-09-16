Teenager back in custody after father’s service

Minutes after reading the eulogy at her father's funeral, 14-year-old Shivanie Persad was led away in a waiting vehicle by four police officers.

The teen, dressed in a simple white shalwar, described her father as caring and a good provider during the eulogy.

“He was a hard-working family man and a good provider. He was well known and loved in the community and most of all he was a loving father and husband,” she said.

“He has left a void in this family that would be difficult to fill. Most of all, we hope he finds peace and a good resting place,” she added.

Her father, Vishnu “Shammi” Persad, was shot and killed at the family's home at Mahabalsingh Trace, Rio Claro, on Saturday night after returning home from a search for Shivanie. Shivanie went missing last Wednesday from school and was found with a 25-year-old man at a Chaguanas mall on Tuesday.

As soon as the service was over Shivanie was led away from her parents’ house and returned to the Rio Claro Police Station.

She was questioned for hours by investigators after she was found on Tuesday and also spent a number of hours at the station on Wednesday answering questions.

The man who was held with her is still being questioned at the station and up to yesterday evening no charges had been laid against him.

Imam Khaleel Chadee, who led the service, said: “We as parents are failing our children.”

Telling mourners they needed to spend time with their families Chadee added: “You know what is bringing up most of our children? The television... and the behaviours that children see on those sitcoms that we like to sit and laugh at... are inculcated in our children.

“We come home and talk to the child and the child back answers us. Where do you think they saw that? We are failing our children.”

Asking those gathered why most young children do not aspire to live God-serving lifestyles, he said: “When you ask your child what they want to be, they will tell you a superhero or something fabulous like a movie star... but you will never hear they want to be like Allah.

“And why is that? It is because we are failing our children.”

He urged mourners to prepare themselves for their deaths, telling them it does not signal an end to their existence but the beginning of their afterlife.