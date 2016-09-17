George famous for customer service

Admit it. Good customer service in this country is hard to find.

It could be said, it’s like finding a needle in a haystack.

Yet, that’s what the Sunday Guardian found when Sommerleigh Pollonais posted a positive review on MovieTowne’s Facebook page about Lisa George’s excellent customer service.

George is one of the supervisors at the concession stands, MovieTowne, Port-of-Spain.

On August 15, Pollonais posted a photograph of George and said she was one of MovieTowne’s best workers. Pollonais said she had been patronising the establishment since inception and each time she visited, George was always there.

Pollonais wrote: “When she’s behind the concession stand, you know you’re gonna get your popcorn combo ASAP!”

She added that on the day she was in the line, she noticed that George was not too well yet her line was moving the fastest.

Over the past month, Pollonais’ post was shared close to 1,100 times with over 3,000 users commenting positively.

On Friday, the Sunday Guardian caught up with George before she headed across to Tobago to celebrate her birthday. She did not want to give her age but joked she was 16.

The mother of three from Morvant has been working at MovieTowne’s concession stands since it opened its doors in November 2002. She started off as a cook and after a year was promoted to supervisor.

“I love my job. If I didn’t love it, I would not be here all these years,” George said.

George said she ensured her lines moved swiftly because of her keen attention to customers’ orders. She’s never rude nor does she lose her cool even though customers come to the counter with attitude or take a while to decide on an order.

George is pleasant and polite despite having a bad day or being bogged down with daily pressures.

Asked how she was able to maintain a positive spirit, she said: “When I come through the glass doors, I leave my problems at home and deal with the people in front of me.

“The faster I move, the quicker I get you to your movie and I’ll be able to breathe easier. When they come with attitude, I keep on smiling.”

Before joining the MovieTowne family, George worked briefly at a fast food outlet. She recalled when she started it was hectic because it was a new cineplex but she tried hard to get the job done and “put the food out on time.”

As one of many supervisors, she is in charge of 33 workers and described it as challenging. However, she said, she loved her job.

Soon, George will be moving when MovieTowne opens its doors in Corinth, San Fernando. There she’ll be an assistant manager. “That’s great news to be moving with the company,” she said.

In her 14 years there, she’s met government ministers, public officials and businessmen, all of whom look for her specifically.

“I met Gillian Lucky, Louis Lee Sing and Mr Faris Al-Rawi,” she said.

About the post on Facebook, she said she was overwhelmed. She joked that customers came asking her for selfies.

George was happy that Pollonais highlighted something good and she hoped to meet her soon.

“I am thankful for her. I came to work and a co-worker told me I was all over Facebook. People have since been coming to my line and saying they heard I was the fastest worker.”

Her thoughts on T&T’s customer service was that more needed to be done.

