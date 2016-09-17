Mom appeals to public for help

A distraught mother is turning to the public for help in locating her son Malcolm Shastri Dookie who went missing on Thursday morning.

Cynthia Dookie of Bhimull Trace, San Francique Road, Penal, said camera footage showed Malcolm, 28, last seen leaving his home, which is located next to hers, around 11 am on Thursday.

Dookie said she spoke to her son around 7 am as he was leaving for work at Jokhan’s Contractors and she gave him a sandwich. She said she left home around 8 am and when she returned around 11.30 am, she noticed his garage gate was opened.

She said she called out and getting no response, closed the door, went to her home and proceeded to call him on his cell phone. However, she got no response to that call or several others she made over the next 24 hours. He never returned home that night.

Dookie said although her son was single, did not have a girlfriend, nor was a person to stay out at nights, her suspicion deepened when his supervisor called the next morning saying he had not turned up for work.

She said she later learnt that after arriving to work on Thursday morning, he returned to made a delivery in San Francique for his supervisor.

“Although he is employed, he also does private delivery with his vehicle a Hyundai H100 pick up. Before he left to make the delivery for his boss, he told his co-workers he was going to make a delivery of a fridge and stove for some one in Morne Diablo.

“That was the last time anyone saw him or spoke to him. No one knows who he was making the delivery for. All of his relatives have been alerted, we have checked the hospital, reported him missing to the police and we are continuing our own searches.”

Dookie said anyone with information regarding her son’s disappearance to contact the Penal police. PC Reviero is conducting inquiries.