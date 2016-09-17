Reform Road needs repairs

Reform Road in Gasparillo does not live up to its name. While the word reform means the improvement or amendment of what is wrong or unsatisfactory, this road in south Trinidad is in poor condition and in dire need of repair.

There is crumbling asphalt, and wide cracks stretch across several kilometres of roadway lined by houses.

In some areas, tufts of grass protrude from the cracks.

The road connects the Naparima Mayaro Road to Gasparillo and is used by residents heading to Princes Town or Moruga.

Last month, several metres of the road collapsed, leaving commuters dangerously manoeuvring a treacherous path as they attempted to get to school, work and home.

Despite the bad conditions, the road is used often, mostly by Petrotrin workers on early morning and afternoon shifts.

One worker, Nazam Ali, uses the road every day despite another roadway nearby.

The other road is newer and better, but residents are fearful of using it because of numerous reports of robberies.

“Reform Road has been cracking for years and in one area the right side of the road has completely caved in and the left side is on the verge of collapse,” he said.

Pothole watch

As the Sunday Guardian continues its series highlighting the everyday challenges and annoyances of commuters, drivers and pedestrians from bad roads and potholes, we encourage you to send us your photos.