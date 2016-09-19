Costaatt lecturer still missing

Eternally optimistic. This is how relatives of missing lecturer Glenda Charles-Harris feel 14 months after her continued disappearance. And while the head of the environmental studies department at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of T&T (Costaatt) was last seen in July 2015, her family continues to hold out hope that she will be found alive.

The 78-year-old mother of four was last seen alive at the Tru Valu Supermarket, Diamond Vale, Diego Martin, around 5.30 pm on July 27, 2015. Her car was found abandoned at Indian Walk, Princes Town, one day later. Charles-Harris’s son, Klas Charles-Harris, said the past year has been difficult for the family.

Revealing that it had taken this long to begin sorting his mother’s personal effects as it had been painful to contemplate before, Klas said although they are grieving, they have to move forward and have been left with little choice but to make hard decisions. Among them is the sorting of his mother’s clothes for charity and books to be donated to various organisations.

Disappointed by the recent lack of police interest in the matter, Klas acknowledged, “I know they have lots of things to do, but I get the distinct feeling that they have moved on. We have been trying to contact them for an update, but there does not seem to be any interest from their side.”

When contacted, officials at the Homicide Bureau directed all questions to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit. Following the disappearance, officers from the two divisions collaborated on the investigation but attempts to reach the police public information officer, Insp Michael Pierre, for an update proved futile.

Set to begin planning a memorial to be held in their mother’s honour for the month of December, Klas said he and his siblings each had varying opinions on how they should proceed with continued efforts to locate their mother.

During an interview in May, his brother Sven Charles-Harris said although they were initially discouraged by the police in seeking outside assistance, perhaps it was time to again explore this option.

Klas said the family continued to have ongoing discussions about bringing in “outside” help to find Charles-Harris.

Daughter: We have to move on

Charles-Harris’s daughter, Helen Bergendahl, who lives in Sweden shared her brother’s disappointment over the lack of a police response within recent months. Describing this as "the oddest thing," Bergendahl said while they had not received any closure in the matter, they had to move on.

Revealing that her brother Sven Charles-Harris had completely restored their mother’s car after receiving it from the police back in May, Bergendahl said it was one of their mother’s memory which had been preserved.

Following tests, the car suffered extensive damage after being left exposed to the elements for close to a year, while in police possession at the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, Cumuto.

Commenting on the move to sort out their mother’s personal possessions, Bergendahl said it was difficult not knowing what to keep or donate. In the event that there is no word on Charles-Harris’s whereabouts, the family has been told they would have to wait seven years before she could be legally declared dead.

Bergendahl said, "This is only prolonging the torture for the family as we are unable to do anything or move forward."

Costaatt president: It is hard

Costaatt president Dr Gillian Paul confirmed that even as Charles-Harris’s office remained locked, she continued to retain the title as head of the Environmental Studies Department.

She explained that the campus was currently undergoing organisational changes and that the new board was in the process of drafting a master plan for the establishment’s future - which would include the appointment of a new head to the post currently held by Charles-Harris.

Paul said a senior lecturer continued to act in Charles-Harris’s absence and this arrangement could possibly hold until November. Declaring that it was still an open case, Paul said staff and students had been coping but that “It is hard.”

Adding that the matter had been brought up during a meeting yesterday, Paul said it was mentioned as they explored options aimed at honouring the invaluable contributions made by Charles-Harris and other persons to Costaatt’s 15-year existence. She said discussions were also put forward for the establishment of a scholarship fund in Charles-Harris’s name.

Responding to this yesterday, Klas said the family was heartened and overwhelmed by the gesture, which had been initially announced by Paul back in July as the one-year anniversary of Charles-Harris’s disappearance drew close. Paul said it would act as a tribute to Charles-Harris and her efforts to shape the environmental studies programme at Costaatt.

Prior to her disappearance, Charles-Harris also wrote the college’s official song which was performed at the November 2015 graduation. Klas and Paul both agreed, “We have been trying to move on and forward, but it is not simple.”