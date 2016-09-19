Mom pleads for help to find Penal man

A Penal mother has turned to the public for help to locate her son, Malcolm Shastri Dookie, who went missing last Thursday.

Cynthia Dookie, of Bhimull Trace, San Francique Road, Penal, said closed circuit television footage showed Dookie, 28, leaving his home, around 11 am on Thursday.

She said she spoke to her son around 7 am as he was leaving for work at Jokhan’s Contractors and gave him a sandwich. She said she left home around 8 am and when she returned around 11.30 am, she noticed his garage gate was opened.

She said she called out to him and after getting no response, closed the door, went to her home and called him on his cellphone.

However, she got no response to that call or several others she made over the next 24 hours. He never returned home that night.

Dookie said her son was not a person to stay out at nights. She became more suspicious when his supervisor called the next morning saying he had not turned up for work.

She said she later learnt that after arriving at work on Thursday, he returned to make a delivery in San Francique for his supervisor.

“Before he left to make the delivery for his boss, he told his co-workers he was going to make a delivery of a fridge and stove for someone in Morne Diablo.”

Dookie asks anyone with information regarding her son’s disappearance to contact the Penal police.