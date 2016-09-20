Drop in pedestrian road deaths

Pedestrians have accounted for 32 per cent of road fatalities for the year to date.

So said Police Constable Brent Batson, former head of Arrive Alive and a co-ordinator at the Road Safety Council yesterday.

He said out of the 90 people killed on the roads for the year so far 29 were pedestrians.

For the same period last year there were 108 road deaths of which 37 were pedestrians.

Although this represented a 17 per cent decrease, Batson said one life lost was one too many, adding drivers were still failing to render assistance and to follow the road rules.

Batson added: “What is disturbing is that in two cases one driver failed to stop and render assistance and the other fled the scene. Those investigations are still taking place.”

Four pedestrians were fatally struck over the last three days. The latest road death was a man who was knocked down as he attempted to cross the north bound lanes of the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

Police reports are that around 5.50 pm yesterday, Alexander Phillips, of San Fernando, was seen swerving on the shoulder of the highway before darting eastward across two of the three lanes towards ANSA McAL building.

On reaching the third lane he was struck by a blue Nissan Wingroad, landing on the far left lane, where he died. Police said Phillips appeared to be intoxicated as he reeked of alcohol. A bag belonging to him was left on the shoulder before he attempted to dash across the lanes. Central Division officers are continuing investigations.

In another road death, Carl Andrews, an 82-year-old resident of Upper Valley Road, Belmont, who was attempting to cross the Western Main Road, Cocorite, near West Shore Medical Hospital at around 7.15 pm on Monday. He was struck by a silver Mitsubishi Lancer driven by a 37-year-old man.

This incident was preceded by another fatal road accident involving Joseph Sylvan, age 60, who died on Monday after being knocked off of his bicycle by a motor vehicle last Sunday along the Petersfield Main Road, Chaguanas.

Sylvan’s death is the first recorded cyclist death for 2016. Batson also urged pedestrians to exercise more caution when crossing road, especially at busy intersections and highways where the lanes, like the one in Diego Martin, extended to four lanes.

Drivers, Batson added, must also be more aware when using particular roads where there was no space for pedestrians to walk.

“In Rio Claro for instance there are some road spaces which must be shared because there is no pavement for people to walk on.

“We are urging motorists to be aware of this and pay particular attention. A lot of it still stems from drivers and other road users taking chances in crossing roadways,” Batson added.

Over the weekend officers attached to the DUI Task force conducted road-blocks during which 23 motorists who were entering and exiting the Southern Main Road and Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway were caught in the police dragnet and arrested and charged for driving with a breath alcohol level in excess of the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 milliliters of breath.

Three of these drivers were also charged for failure to produce a valid certificate of insurance.

The exercise was led by ASP Harnarine Rampath, Inspector Anthony Harford, Sgt Damian Cadette and Cpl Ronald Mohammed.