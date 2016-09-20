Man charged with sex act on girl, 14

A Rio Claro gardener who allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl was denied bail when he appeared in court yesterday morning.

Davion Ragbir, 25, who was barefoot, appeared before Magistrate Gloria Jasmath in the Rio Claro Magistrates Court charged with the offence.

The suspect who had been in custody for almost two weeks was charged by WPC Farrier.

The charge, laid under the Children’s Act, alleged that on September 9 at Eccesville, Rio Claro, he committed an act of sexual penetration on the girl.

Ragbir did not have an attorney.

He told the magistrate his age and occupation.

Asked if his relatives were in court, Ragbir said his brother was present but his parents were at home.

In answer to the magistrate, prosecutor Sgt Gadar said the victim was secure.

Gadar asked for an opportunity to have the accused traced to determine if he had any previous convictions or pending matters. Ragbir denied he had any other matters in court.

The magistrate told him a warrant was issued for his arrest because he failed to attend court on a traffic matter. Ragbir said he forgot his court date.

She then remanded him in custody to reappear tomorrow when she would consider bail.