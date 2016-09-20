US lab to test fish samples

Samples from various species of fish from the South and northwest peninsula are being sent to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) laboratory for testing on toxins, the Planning Ministry has confirmed.

This followed a meeting of stakeholders on Monday at the ministry.

Concerns have been raised about the quality of fish and recent Gulf of Paria fish kill which washed up close to shore in southern areas since July.

Fishermen and Friends of the Sea head, Gary Aboud, claimed fish carried dangerous levels of toxins and were tainted by the corexit chemical used by Petrotrin to clean oil spills in the last two years. Fishermen disputed Aboud’s claims, accusing him of having an ulterior motive and fear mongering.

The Institute of Marine Affairs and the Environmental Agency stated the fish was dumped by fishermen since they carried marks of netting.

Fishermen also admitted to dumping. However fishermen have lost sales and have been feeling a financial “pinch” from the situation since there has been a fall off in fish purchases by the public since the issue arose.

In recent weeks the Government has been paying compensation—from a $1 million fund—to such fishermen whose livelihood has been affected and who have registered with the ministry to seek assistance.

Last month Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis sanctioned the testing of fish samples at an internationally recognised laboratory.

This action includes testing of various species of fish taken from 12 geographic areas where landing sites are located. These areas are La Brea, Carenage, Cedros, Icacos, King’s Wharf, Mayaro, Maracas/Las Cuevas, Carli Bay, Claxton Bay, Otaheite. Samples will also be taken from two fishing sites in Tobago.