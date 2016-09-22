$50,000 bail for man on sexual grooming charge

Neil Bissessar, the 29-year-old “PH” taxi driver who was charged with sexual grooming of an 11-year-old girl, was yesterday granted $50,000 bail when he reappeared before Chaguanas magistrate Joanne O’Connor.

Court prosecutor Sgt Ken Ali produced a document to O’Connor which she then spoke out loud saying Bissessar had a court matter for possession of marijuana.

However, his attorney, Taradath Singh, informed the court he was the representing attorney for Bissessar’s possession case last year and added that the case was dismissed. The magistrate then granted bail and instructed Bissessar to stay away from the child victim.

However, that did not go well with the parents of the child. Speaking with the T&T Guardian yesterday, the child’s mother said she thought the court prosecutor would have objected to bail.

Bissessar’s mother was seated in the court and was briefed by Singh after his appearance with regards to the procedure to secure her son’s bail.

Police claimed that text messages were sent to an 11-year-old girl allegedly telling her to send pictures of herself and even asking to come over to her house.

Investigations were conducted by the police and Bissessar, of Sankar Drive, Longdenville, was arrested and charged by PC Corey Williams of the Longdenville Police Post. His first appearance in court was on Monday afternoon. The matter was adjourned to October 19.