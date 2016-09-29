Bad info throws off cops in Ria’s case

It has been a week since hairstylist Ria Sookdeo was abducted a few kilometres from her Debe home and police are again urging the public to be responsible about the information they are sharing.

Investigators said while they were allocating a lot of resources towards finding Sookdeo bad information could hamper the police investigation.

Meanwhile, they continue to search areas in Moruga, Barrackpore, Cedros and Penal. They are still looking for the black Nissan X-Trail SUV that her abductors used.

An investigator told the T&T Guardian yesterday abductions were sensitive cases given that the abductors would be looking at the information in the public and respond to it accordingly to evade capture.

Therefore, it was important also for the police to be careful about the information they shared with the media and the public, he added.

The investigators said even relatives (not the immediate family) have been making some reckless statements leading to widespread speculation as to her disappearance.

Meanwhile, people continue to contact the numbers given to the public but there has been no credible information coming forward thus far. Spiritual people, even from the United States, are saying their dreams have shown Sookdeo in various places.

According to reports, Sookdeo, 34, dropped off her two children, aged nine and five, at the Picton Presbyterian Primary School around 8.30 am last Thursday. As she drove her red Nissan X-Trail to Picton Estate Drive to turn, a black Nissan X-Trail SUV pulled up behind, blocking her path.

Two men, wearing tactical gear, forced her out of her SUV and into theirs and drove off. The SUV bore a false registration number, which actually belonged to a Ford Ranger pickup registered to a man living along Rochard Road, Penal.

On Sunday, police detained two of the man’s neighbours, a suspended police constable and his sister. However, they were subsequently released. Police have since released a sketch of one of the suspects who wore a cap with the word police written on the front.

However, they said it may not necessarily be a police officer who was involved in the abduction. On Tuesday, officers from various units within the police services held talks on Sookdeo’s abduction but investigators said they would not disclose any details of the meeting.

•Anyone with information can contact Insp Don Gajadhar, Sgt Natasha Morrison or Cpl Barry Bacchus at the San Fernando CID at 652-2564 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS.