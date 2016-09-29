Dillon admits PM was in dark about meeting with Pres

President’s House officials had informed national security officials that a proposed meeting between President Anthony Carmona and Security Minister Edmund Dillon was “basically security-related” and Dillon should bring his adviser to the meeting.

Dillon related that among the sequence of events leading to the meeting, in support of Rowley’s explanations regarding queries on the issue arising from Carmona’s statements on Wednesday.

Carmona said Rowley knew of the meeting with Dillon during a media briefing on Wednesday.

But speaking at yesterday’s post-Cabinet media briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister, St Clair, Rowley denied that as well as allegations he leaked documents from Carmona on the meeting to the press.

Dillon confirmed he informed Rowley of the meeting with the President the day of the meeting. But Rowley said his advice to Dillon to “go and see what the President wanted,” shouldn’t have been seen as licence for the meeting, since he thought the President’s request might have been about security for his family or something personal.

Dillon said on August 26 his secretary was contacted by Carmona’s secretary requesting Dillon’s presence for an August 30 meeting.

He said his secretary indicated he wasn’t available then as he had a National Security Council meeting around the same time.

On September 2, Dillon said there was communication between President’s House and his secretary requesting the meeting be scheduled for September 5.

He said his secretary inquired about the nature of the meeting and was told it was “basically security-related.” Dillon said his secretary was also told Dillon should bring his adviser to the meeting.

Dillon said on September 5 — the day of the meeting — he went to Rowley’s office to see him but Rowley wasn’t available.

Dillon said he called Rowley on the phone and spoke to him, indicating he (Dillon) was requested to have a meeting with the President at 12.30 pm the same day.

Dillon said the PM was concerned about the nature of the meeting but Dillon said he indicated he wasn’t aware of its nature. He said Rowley told him to go ahead and “listen to what the President” had to say. Dillon then attended the meeting.

Dillon said prior to that — over the previous weekend — he had indicated to the acting Police Commissioner and Chief of Defence Staff that they should be prepared to attend the meeting with him.

He said the meeting lasted about three hours and several issues were dealt with. Dillon said the President indicated too that he would send a copy of the notes of the meeting to Rowley.

Dillon said it was correct that the attendance of the minister’s adviser, CoP and CDF were not known to Rowley until the latter read it in the press.

Rowley, however, said he did not feel Dillon did anything out of line. He said when he had asked Dillon what the summoning (to the meeting) was about, he said he didn’t know.

Rowley said at the first opportunity (after), Dillon gave him a written statement on the meeting. He had awaited the minister’s telling him of the event face-to-face — since Dillon was out of T&T after the meeting — and in the meantime Rowley received documents on the matter from the President.

“Then it became clear what had transpired and I then sought (senior counsel) advice,” the PM said.

Rowley said he didn’t know when he would be meeting the President again, but would discharge his constitutional responsibility (on this).