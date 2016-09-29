Mystery over body in garbage bags

Police up to last night were trying to identify the body of a man which was found wrapped in several garbage bags in Freeport yesterday.

The discovery was made by a school bus driver who was travelling along a lonely area on Mission Road around 6.20 am.

He contacted the Freeport police and when officers arrived, they found the body in a drain, a few kilometres from Churro Bridge.

Chaguanas CID, led by Insp Douglas and the Region III Homicide Bureau, blocked off the road as the Crime Scene Unit looked for evidence.

Preliminary investigations suggest the man was stabbed and dumped there early yesterday.

However, investigators said they have to wait for the results of an autopsy which is expected to be performed at the Forensic Science Centre, St james, once the body is identified.

Fingerprints were to be taken and police were also checking their missing person’s database.

There were speculations as to the identity of the body, with social media users suggesting it was that of a man who went missing around the St Joseph area two weeks ago.

However, police said it was unlikely that the body was his.

Two men came to the scene to inquire whether they body was a woman’s and left as soon as they learned it was a man.