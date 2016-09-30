T&T national extradited to Canada

T&T national Septimus Neverson was yesterday extradited to Canada to face 54 charges including murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

The 54-year-old is wanted to face trial on three charges of attempted murder, four charges of kidnapping and 27 robbery charges.

Sgt Herman Narace of the local Interpol, and other officers of the Organised Crime Narcotics and Firearms Bureau Sub Unit, handed Neverson over to the Canadian authorities following the order of Chief Magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar.

They left for Canada at 7.02 am yesterday.

On November 7, 2014, Canadian authorities requested Neverson’s arrest and subsequent extradition.

On February 25 last year he was held.

On November 16 last year he was ordered to be sent to Canada and had challenged the decision.

Neverson, also known as Christopher David Munroe, Richard Murphy and Septimus Samuel, is wanted for murdering 61-year-old teacher Jacques Senecal, who was shot dead during a home invasion on July 20, 2006, at his Ste Dorothee home; attempting to murder businessman Frank Dike Nwagbara during a home invasion at his La Salle home on July 16, 2006; two other charges of attempted murder; four charges of kidnapping; six charges of attempted robbery; 13 charges of breaking and entering a dwelling house for unlawful purposes; and 27 charges of robbery.

The offences are alleged to have occurred over the period May 4 to July 20, 2006.

Neverson was arrested on February 25, at Prince Street, Port-of-Spain, while walking along the roadway.

There was a Canadian $25,000 reward for his recapture.