US ambassador provides update on FATCA extension request

The United States Government "strongly recommends" T&T pass FATCA legislation no later than February next year.

In a release issued Friday by the US ambassador to T&T, John L Estrada, he provided an update on the highly contentious matter of T&T compliance with the US FATCA legislation.

"I wanted to take a brief moment to provide another update on FATCA.

Let me start by saying, we strongly recommend that T&T pass legislation no later than February 2017, in order to carry out the commitment undertaken when the FATCA agreement was signed by our two countries, and in line with the implementation plan put forward by the government of T&T.

I would remind all of T&T that FATCA is just one element of the strong and broad relationship between our two countries.

In fact, we have signed several bilateral agreements to expand our cooperation just within the past six months. I look forward to returning to the warm shores of T&T today."