Body in bag identified

The body of a man found wrapped in garbage bags on Thursday has been identified as Kurt Melville, 36, who had addresses in both Chaguanas and Laventille.

Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, relatives of Melville, who did not want to be identified, said he may have been stabbed to death because of a month-old tiff he had with a man from Enterprise, Chaguanas.

During that fight, Melville stabbed a man. Relatives said they have been expecting his death for sometime given his lifestyle, but are still hurt by his killing.

Melville, who lived at Boxhill Trace, Laventille, and Enterprise, Chaguanas, was shot in the left forearm last year and lost mobility from the wrist to the finger tips. He was unemployed.

"He get away with some fella the other day and actually stab someone and then now it come to this. I think that happen let’s say last month, so I feel like this is a kind of retaliation," one relative said.

According to police reports, Melville's body was found wrapped in three black garbage bags in a drain off Mission Road, Freeport, a few kilometres from Churro Bridge by a school bus driver around 6.20 am.

Mellive’s murder has taken the murder toll to 343 for the year.