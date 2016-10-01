Caribbean Airline cancels flights

Caribbean airlines has cancelled 14 of its flights to and passing through Jamaica as Hurricane Matthew continues its trajectory toward the Caribbean island.

Matthew is expected to hit Jamaica early Monday before moving toward Cuba and Haiti.

In a release yesterday, the airline's corporate communications manager Dionne Ligoure announced 14 cancellations and two early flight schedules.

The early flights, BW 414 from Piarco to Kingston will depart Trinidad at 7.50 am on Sunday. BW 415 from Kingston to Piarco, will depart Jamaica at 11 am.



Accuweather Meteorologist Mike Doll told reporters Matthew will pose severe risks to lives and property across Jamaica, eastern Cuba and Haiti by unleashing flooding rain, destructive winds and an inundating storm surge early next week.

He said Matthew, which is currently a Category 4 (major) hurricane, will continue to slowly meander across the central Caribbean Sea before making an abrupt turn to the north later this weekend.



“Doll said this would put the major hurricane on a path to track over or dangerously close to Jamaica or Haiti before threatening to make a direct hit on eastern Cuba.

"There is a potential for Matthew to bring devastating winds, a deadly storm surge and flooding rain to parts of Jamaica, far western Haiti and eastern Cuba," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mike Doll said.



Photo courtesy Accuweather.