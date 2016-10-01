Govt protecting corporate interest—Kublalsingh

Hunger striker Dr Wayne Kublalsingh, who stopped the construction of smelter plants in south Trinidad and a highway through the Oropouche lagoon, is now kicking up a fuss over the Government’s plans to build the Sandals resort in Tobago.

Accusing the Government of protecting corporate interest, rather than people interest, Kublalsingh said no Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC) has been issued for this project.

“No scientific cost-benefit analysis has been concluded. Yet the Minister of Finance and the Prime Minister, who has apparently already met with Sandals, are already vouching for this project. If it is true that $500 million per year would accrue from this project, this must be shown,” Kublalsingh said.

He added that independent economic and ecological results must be done before any such project is built.

On Friday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said that international hotel resort chain was projected to contribute $500 million annually to T&T’s economy when it is constructed.

He said Sandals resort, which is one of the leading companies in hospitality in the Caribbean, will directly employ over 2,000 people and purchase over $100 million in goods and services.

Kublalsingh also condemned the sale of state assets for one-off payments to make up revenue or fund budget deficits.

“If WASA, T&TEC, Petrotrin are busting, and these other public assets are making money, why sell them? They bring in recurrent income over long periods. The value of 51 per cent of NGC’s NGL shares; 20 per cent of First Citizens’ shares; the rents from IDC industrial estates; 20 per cent of Industrial Gases’ shares; and the sale of equity in Lake Asphalt in favour of a private/public partnership, transfers guaranteed long-term income from the public purse into private hands,” Kublalsingh said.

He also said a public-private arrangement for the Couva Children’s Hospital will drive up the cost to use this facility.

He also said removal of Cepep and URP will cause hardship to the poor.

Kublalsingh also said T&T was no longer competitive in the international oil and gas markets and there was a need to diversify the economy.