Rowley to citizens: Wean yourself off the Government

“You better begin to get weaned off the Government because the Government’s shoulder cannot carry the weight anymore.”

This was the statement made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last night as he said that citizens in this country have become too dependent on the State to supply their needs.

“Every road to be built in this country must be built by the Government, every school, every health centre, every this, every that because in this country for the last generation or two we have grown up on the Government,” Rowley said.

Stating that this attitude has to change, Rowley said this year’s national budget has allowed citizens the greatest level of participation in the country’s development ever.

Rowley said this country’s problems will not be corrected simply with more money but must include a change in attitude.

“What that budget yesterday represents against what we are doing here today in Laventille is the opportunity for participation for making the most of what we have available to us. It is an opportunity,” he said.

‘Special treatment for Laventille teachers’

Rowley made the statements as he delivered the feature address at the launch of the “School Improvement Project” held at the Success Laventille Secondary School. Rowley said his Government will look at “special treatment” of teachers in the Laventille district because their “assignment is not the same.”

“I hear you talking about dresscode well I am not interested in the shirt and pants desscode, I am interested in something that would identify a teacher saying ‘I am a Laventille teacher’," he said.