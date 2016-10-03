Regiment recruits to help crime fight

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Glenda Jennings-Smith, says the latest batch of T&T Regiment recruits will play a key role in this country's crime fighting arsenal and, more critically, act as a deterrent to those who may be considering nefarious activities.

She was speaking at the T&T Defence Force’s Regiment Passing Out Parade at the Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, on Saturday. Addressing the recruits of Intake 1601, Jennings-Smith said, “While your initial training period might be over, your career in the military has only just begun.

“You joined the Force at a time when our security threats have evolved to a transnational level and are not only multi-dimensional but wide ranging in scope, ranging from the illicit trafficking of arms, ammunition, to narcotics, contraband trade, and within our regional and international waters, terrorism and money laundering.”

She added, “The challenges that confront our nation call for those that protect and defend our nation to be versatile and adaptable, blending traditional roles which are more expansive roles.

“In addition to your core responsibility of defending this nation from both internal and external aggression, you must understand your role in preventing crime.”

She told the 29 recruits that they will no doubt appreciate the cooperative role that the T&T Defence Force played in law enforcement by way of joint patrols with the T&T Police Service.

Jennings-Smith said their visibility and presence in the various communities on a regular basis had engendered safer communities and brought a measure of comfort to the largely law-abiding residents. She said apart from joint operations, the recruits, as members of the TTDF, were also expected to play a part in improving the social fabric of their communities by becoming role models to the youths and morally discouraging any signs of lawlessness that may exist in their environment.

Acting T&T Regiment Commander Colonel DL Francis said the recruits and their units had their specific missions and tasks in relation to assisting the Regiment to accomplish its responsibilities towards the TTDF in delivering defence, security and development services to the State. He said this was a mandate that was as complex as it was challenging in the current security environment.

Francis said the members of Intake 1601 were therefore now part of a robust, dynamic and developing defence security and development architecture that intended to guarantee to the citizens of T&T that they were in good hands and with the confidence that if called upon they will respond positively to do their duty.