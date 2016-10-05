‘Church boy’ killed in Enterprise

Enterprise, a Chaguanas community now heavily associated with criminality, would not have such a stigma if more men like Adam Boney, who was killed on Monday night, lived in the area.

This is the view of one neighbour of Boney who said the 25-year-old was a “church boy” who would try to speak with his peers about the life they lived in the hopes of encouraging them to turn from criminality.

Speaking yesterday near the box drain where Boney collapsed after being shot, the woman, who asked not to be identified, said she knew the young man for most of his life and “he was not in nothing.”

She added that he would mostly be seen liming with the men in the Chris Trace, Enterprise, area where he lived, telling them about their ill choices and how not to continue in a criminal lifestyle.

Police said around 7.40 pm, Boney was with Kendall Trim, 26, of Enterprise, and Odingo Smith, 21, of Longdenville, when a silver Nissan Tiida pulled up and a man opened fire on them.

The car sped off and was found abandoned at Penn Street, Enterprise. The three men were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility . Boney was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other men were transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre where they remained warded in a serious but stable condition.

Boney’s mother, Joan Haynes, said her son was waiting to be paid by a contractor when he was shot. She added that the $1,500 he was waiting on when he was shot would have been given to him in a heart’s beat had she known the trouble it would have caused.

Boney’s murder took place one day after businessman Joshua Huggins was murdered at his Enterprise home.

With Boney’s killing and that of a Point Fortin man, the country’s murder toll is now 348 for the year compared to 332 for the same period last year. (JLV)