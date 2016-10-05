Ex-soldiers held with illegal guns, ammo

Two ex-Special Forces soldiers were arrested on Wednesday morning after police intercepted a SUV, near Munroe Road Flyover, and recovered three illegal guns, a quantity of ammunition and pair of false number plates.

Around 6.40 am, police officers from the Highway Patrol Unit intercepted a silver Qashqai Nissan SUV with two men in the vehicle.

The SUV was on the north bound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway near the Munroe Road flyover, near Chaguanas.

Police officers searched the vehicle and discovered an undisclosed quantity of ammunition, three firearms including a mini-uzi with an extended magazine and a quantity of cash.

The officers also discovered spare number plates in the men's possession.

Photos of the police operation, items seized and the men being detained were circulated in various social media platforms minutes after they were held.