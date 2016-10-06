$85m on transport plan for East-West Corridor

An estimated $85 million has been allocated in 2017 budget funding for a Port-of-Spain/East-West Corridor transportation project. The figure is listed under the Infrastructure Development (ID) Fund in the Estimates of Development Programme 2017, one of the budget documents.

An initial 2016 estimate for this item was $155 million. This was revised downward to $13 million in 2016. The figure was, however, increased for 2017.

Works officials said yesterday it was not a “rapid rail” project but given traffic gridlock issues and commuters’ woes, some ease with transport was necessary. They said details would be given in the 2017 Budget debate which begins this afternoon in Parliament.

Also listed is funding for a feasibility study for a proposed Toco ferry port. The port was among the ruling PNM general election manifesto promises.

Earlier this year Government announced plans for construction of the Valencia Highway which is expected to expand access to eastern areas in preparation for the port. Construction of the highway to Toco Road received a $15 million allocation in the ID Fund.

Continued funding for several prison development projects extend to construction of a new Remand Prison at Golden Grove and construction of video conferencing facilities at the Remand Yard Prison at the same venue. The latter is part of the thrust towards in-house court sessions projected by authorities.

A pedestrian entrance will also be constructed at the Port-of-Spain prison. Also listed is $20 million for restoration of President’s House. A new project, construction of a Tobago residence for the Prime Minister, was allocated $500,000 start-up funding.

Under the Social Development/Family Services Ministry, $4 million is allocated for the Street Dwellers Rehabilitation and Reintegration Project. This is an increase from the initial 2016 estimate of $1.5 million which was revised downward to $612,000 in 2016.

However, social worker/businessman Anthony Salloum expressed concern the $4 million would go towards further concretising the Riverside Plaza as a centre for the homeless.

“I’m not sure where the $4 million is going but hopefully it will go towards a proper Homeless Assistance Centre once and for all. The only thing close to it is Riverside Plaza which is an abomination since there are 125 jammed in what is essentially a car park.

“That is inadequate to house such people. My concern is each year funding is sunk into that car park even though it isn’t appropriate for the homeless. Human rights come into play with the homeless and this car park has been condemned several times,” he said.