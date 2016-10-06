Breaking: Four fire officers injured in flood rescue

Four firemen are being treated at the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex in Mt. Hope after they were injured while assisting citizens distressed by flood waters in Barataria.

They were injured after coming in contact with a high tension line.

The men were trying to rescue occupants from a maxi taxi stranded in flood waters in Barataria.

Earlier, the T&T Met Office released the following update:

"Sunny periods will be interrupted by light to moderate showers in varying localities. There is a 60% chance that one or two of these showers could become heavy and/or thundery in a few confined areas. Tonight there will be patchy cloudiness at times with the odd shower. GUSTY WINDS AND STREET/FLASH FLOODING MAY BE EXPECTED IN HEAVY DOWNPOURS AND/OR THUNDERSHOWERS".