Double murder rocks Las Lomas

Police are investigating a double murder which took place in Las Lomas, Cunupia on Wednesday night.

Around 9 pm, Ricardo James, a one-handed man, also known by the moniker Oney, and Isiah Gulliame known as Watchy were shot by unknown assailants.

Both men were 22 years old and lived in Las Lomas.

Police say the men were standing on the roadway approximately 200 metres from Mahaica Junction, when a silver grey Nissan Cube stopped near the men.

The occupants of the vehicle, exited and opened fire, hitting both victims.

Guillame ran about 150 meters and into a yard on the southern side of the road where he collapsed. James collapsed and died on the road.

The assailants escaped silver in the Cube.

Nearby residents heard the loud explosions and called the police.

The bodies have been sent for a post mortem at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.