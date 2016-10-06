The T&T Police Service (TTPS) says it was a officer assigned to the Transit Police Unit who issued a ticket to a man, who was taking his pregnant wife to hospital for emergency treatment, for using the Priority Bus Route illegally.

Manager of Corporate Communications at the TTPS Ellen Lewis, said on Thursday it was not an officer of the TTPS who issued a citation.

"Just a note of correction where applicable -I'm sure members of the media are aware that it was not an officer of the TTPS who issued a citation to the pregnant young lady on the PBR but rather a transit officer falling under the Ministry of Transport," Lewis noted.

The PBR is policed by the Ministry of Transport and not the TTPS.

The police, however, from time to time conduct exercises on the PBR.

Officers of the TTPS as a norm have escorted/accompanied /rendered assistance to people in different forms of medical distress to hospital.

The Priority Bus Route Unit was established in an attempt to regulate and maintain the use of the PBR . The unit has its origins in the Traffic Management Branch of the Ministr of Works and Transport.

It has since developed into an independent unit which falls under the purview of the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.