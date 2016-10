Windies swept away by Babar ABU DHABI–West Indies were in full blown crisis yesterday after Babar Azam slammed a record third successive One-Day International hundred to condemn them to 136-run defeat, as Pakistan pulled off...

Picolli takes Tour of Tobago cycle crown Canada’s James Picolli of Team PSL/RBC won the UCI 1.2 Tour of Tobago on the final day of the 30th Tobago International Cycle Classic (TICC) on Sunday.

‘Church boy’ killed in Enterprise Enterprise, a Chaguanas community now heavily associated with criminality, would not have such a stigma if more men like Adam Boney, who was killed on Monday night, lived in the area.

WI seeks to avoid wash DUBAI—West Indies will attempt to avoid a second successive whitewash when they face Pakistan in the third and final match of their One-Day International series here today.

Double murder rocks Las Lomas Police are investigating a double murder which took place in Las Lomas, Cunupia on Wednesday night.

Enill at post-budget session: Discipline before diversification Former government minister Conrad Enill says public expectation that diversification can, by the wave of a magic wand, solve T&T’s economic woes, including the $20 billion shortfall in energy...

Slain prisons officer’s dad as Govt okays compensation: It can’t bring back a life Relatives of 16 members of the protective services killed in the line of duty will now benefit from the $1 million compensative package from the Government after Cabinet approved the payout...

Culture Minister tells Ramleela groups: Government committed to preserve traditions Expressing satisfaction with T&T’s diverse culture, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, says Government remains committed to preserving T&T’s rich...