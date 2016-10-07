​10,000 lost jobs under PP in four months —Francis

Between June 2010 and October 2010, approximately 10,000 people were fired under the then People’s Partnership government.

The revelation was made yesterday by Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Dr Lovell Francis, during his contribution in the budget debate in Parliament.

Speaking after Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s contribution, Francis said he had no intention to “go down a rabbit hole” with the Siparia MP, since there were other important matters to deal with. He described Persad-Bissessar’s contribution as an “Alice in Wonderland review.”

Francis said, however, that there were a few things said by Persad-Bissessar that he could not let pass by.

Of particular interest, Francis said was the insinuation by Persad-Bissessar that since the People National Movement (PNM) came into office one year ago some 20,000 people were sent home. He said the PNM came into office under unfortunate economic circumstances, which resulted in many people losing their jobs.

“There is no denying that fact.”

He said, however, that Persad-Bissessar had no evidence to substantiate her claims that 20,000 people were sent home.

“Let us assume that the honourable member is correct... that some 20,000 people have lost their jobs. But let us compare that to the circumstances under the previous regime.”

Waving a thick wad of documents, Francis said he had a list of people “who were fired... who lost their jobs... who were removed by the People’s Partnership government, not between May 2010 and December 2010, but between June 2010 and October 2010....10,000 people who lost their jobs.”

Francis said the documents had the names of each person, the position they held and the ministry they worked in.

The Moruga/Tableland MP said in the last 13 months the nation had been through the most difficult “financial” turmoil in living memory. He said Persad-Bissessar­ had no comprehension of the circumstances the country was now facing.