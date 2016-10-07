‘God took our Sumintra away’

Security cameras from Sumintra Samai’s home captured her finals moments before she was impaled by protruding steel rods from an unfinished box drain at John Peter Road, Charlieville.

The woman was picking ochros in her garden three feet away from her home when she suddenly fell, the video shows.

Relatives who spoke to the T&T Guardian yesterday, a day after the 62-year-old woman was cremated, described the incident as a “freak accident.”

One said: “Probably God was ready for her.”

Earlier reports had stated Samai was impaled after she fell while crossing the unfinished box drain from which numerous steel rods protruded.

The relative said Samai remained in the drain for 45 minutes bleeding from her injuries before help came. The steel rod went through her shoulder area and exited in the region of her neck.

Her children were not at home when she fell and neighbours rushed to help.

“We can see the Chaguanas Fire Station from our home and the district health facility is just ten minutes away.

“But a neighbour who is a medical doctor was able to reach down here from Port-of-Spain before any of them and resuscitate her.

“When the ambulance finally came, the doctor asked for oxygen. They said they had the oxygen but no respirator.”

The relative said a passerby, who had a bolt cutter, cut the steel rod and took Samai out of the drain.

Samai was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where she remained warded in the Intensive Care Unit until she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

The woman left to mourn three sons, a daughter-in-law and her husband. One son is a businessman and two are engineers.

The mood was sombre at the family’s home at John Peter Road East, Charlieville, yesterday when the T&T Guardian visited. Family members were reluctant to talk to the media.

A relative said Samai’s death has traumatised not only members of her immediate family but those of her extended family and the entire village.

He added: “Everybody taking it hard. She was the backbone of her family, doing all the cooking and taking care of her children. She was also mother to everyone in the village. They called her mama. She was an active, cheerful do-gooder, always lending a hand to anyone in need.

“Whenever there was a wedding or prayers or Ramayan in the village she would be right there, helping out financially and otherwise.

“If anyone was in need she would help. She was always cooking plenty food and forcing people to eat. We have no children here but we had one set of snacks in the house for people who passed by.”

The relative said the ochros, peas, corn and seasonings Samai planted in her spare time were for neighbours. “Nothing was for us here,” he said.

She also sewed in her spare time for people for free.

“She was also quick to give advice on marital relations and always match-making,” the relative said. “She had a positive effect on everybody she met,” he added.

He said based on their calculations hundreds turned up for Samai’s cremation at the Felicity site Wednesday.