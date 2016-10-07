Cops kill wanted man in shootout

If David “Sugars” Gittens had anything to do with the murder of Point Fortin taxi driver Keston Jeffrey, his death at the hands of the police was justice being served, his relatives said yesterday.

Gittens, 43, was pronounced dead at the Point Fortin Area Hospital after he was involved in a shootout with South Western Division Task Force members in Point Fortin on Wednesday afternoon.

Gittens, who had outstanding warrants dating back to 2008 for gun-related offences, was suspected in at least five murders between Point Fortin and Cedros. Police said he had no fixed address as he had been hiding in the forest between Chatham and Cap-de-Ville for years and despite several searches, he could not be found.

A report stated that around 3.30 pm Wednesday, South Western Division Task Force, including Sgt Khan, Cpl Andrews and Cpl George, were on an anti-crime exercise when they got word of Gittens' location at a house under construction along the Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Road. When the officers arrived, Gittens was seen running down a flight of stairs with a pistol in his hand.

Police said despite several warnings to drop it, Gittens continued to approach the officers, who opened fire, hitting him several times. A pistol with eight rounds of ammunition was recovered.

On Monday afternoon, someone had called the police saying they had seen three assailants beating a man along North Trace, Cap-de-Ville.

When police arrived, they found Jeffrey’s white Nissan Sunny B-14 in a river. A hacksaw blade and a sharp instrument were found along the roadside. About 16 hours later, Jeffrey, 23, of Egypt Village, Point Fortin, was found dead. His body was hidden under a culvert, his foot partially sawed and he had several stab wounds.

His mother, Theresa Liverpool, told the T&T Guardian Jeffrey left home on Monday with $7,000 to buy a new engine. The money and Jeffrey’s gold chain were also missing.

Investigators said they were probing whether Gittens was involved in Jeffrey’s murder because of the proximity of his hideout to where Jeffrey was last seen alive on Monday.

According to his sister Asha Samlalsingh, CCTV footage showed someone they believed was known to her brother and who might have set up his death. Samlalsingh claimed people have been saying that Gittens was involved in her brother’s murder.

“Somebody that he knew and who he picked up on the taxi stand lured him down to that area because he does not go there.

"If it is true that Gittens had something to do with it, I feel that is part of justice being served but we need to find out who set up my brother. We need to find out why he or she did that because my brother never did anything to anyone,” Samlalsingh said.

She said counsellors from T&T Police Service visited the family yesterday and promised to return after Jeffrey’s funeral on Monday at the Point Fortin Seventh Day Adventist Church. Jeffrey, a former worker at Construtora OAS, was in the process of building his house.