Ex-LifeSport contractor threatens to sue media

Businessman Adolphus Daniell, who was paid $34 million from the controversial LifeSport programme, is defending the work he purportedly did on behalf of this country, saying all he wanted to do was pave a better way, especially for the for disadvantaged youth via education.

He said he had fulfilled his contract, as he had provided certain services to LifeSport already.

Daniell, who collected the money but was alleged to have done no work, has also threatened to sue media practitioners and their respective organisations for what he alleged was the continued lies perpetuated against him. He said if the media did not retract their statements by December, which he deemed as an amnesty, then they would get “postcards” from him which they would not like.

Daniell, through his company eBeam Interact Ltd, was solely selected to provide mathematics, English and technology lessons to the participants of LifeSport in 2012.

The contract was from December 6, 2012, with a projected completion date of September 30, 2014. He said yesterday he fulfilled his end of the contract.

At a press conference at the Hyatt Regency, Port-of-Spain, yesterday, Daniell, also the owner of Daniell’s Educational Institute, when questioned about how he got the contract, refused to answer, directing questions to the Sport Ministry.

Saying the teaching modules were in excess of the $34 million, Daniell said: “That is a jingle in a piggy bank.”

Questioned about his relationship with former sport minister Anil Roberts, Daniell said he did not know him and only met him once at the ministry. He, however, said he knew Roberts’ father, Al Roberts, an attorney, and visited him when he was ill.

Asked whether he would make his public financial audits or documents detailing how the $34m he received from LifeSport was spent, he said such matters were private.

On an additional $2 million which he received from Government, he said, that sum was returned.

He said there was an instance when his life was under threat and hailed Dana Seetahal murder accused Rajaee Ali for playing a key role in saving his life.