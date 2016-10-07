Five injured, one dead

A bloody gunfire exchange at a La Peurta, Diego Martin barber shop has left five men shot and two dead today.

One of the injured men was a police officer and is currently in the St James Medical Facility.

The Guardian has not yet been able to determine the identities of the two men shot.

Reports suggest that bandits entered Specs Barber Shop on La Puerta Road, Diego Martin intending to rob the establishment.

However,an off-duty police officer confronted the bandits and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Police are currently at the scene of the incident.

More as this story develops.