GML pledges support for Haiti

Guardian Media Ltd is ready to offer help as its Caribbean neighbours begin the painstaking task of rebuilding after the latest natural disaster to ravage Haiti.



The media company has reached out to ITNAC to endorse and support the valuable work that group has already started in Haiti.



In the coming days GML hopes to establish a partnership, pooling its resources and expertise to provide the help that nation desperately needs.



Resources are being mobilised across all of GML’s media platforms, not merely to report on the devastation but will be actively involved in rally support and gathering donations to bring relief to Haiti.



In the coming days, weeks and months, in keeping with GML’s motto, I Am A Guardian, the media organisation will be dedicating space in the T&T Guardian, as well as airtime on CNC3 and the radio network across T&T and Guyana to keep the focus on helping Haiti.



In addition, GML will be working in tandem with its sister companies across the Ansa McAL Group to ensure speedy and sustained relief to the people of Haiti.



ITNAC is collecting cash donations, food, water and toiletries. Donations can be dropped off from 10 am today at Sa Maison Guest House, 6a Anderson Street, St James. For directions call 731-5816.

Anyone interested in assisting Haiti through ITNAC can contact 742-1879 or 394-2042. Make donations to First Citizens account 1660410 and Republic Bank account 510009446802.