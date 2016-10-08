Man threatens to jump off 40-feet Petrotrin tank

Counsellors from Petrotrin Employees Assistance Programme are now trying to dissuade a man from jumping off a tank in their Point Fortin facilities.

According to reports, the man, who was not identified, scaled a fence at Trinmar’s Tank Farm along Reid Road, shortly after 11 am. He climbed the stairway leading to the top of a tank approximately 40 feet high and threatened to jump. The tank is used to store oil condensate.

Petrotrin did not state the reason for his distress, but the company’s corporate communications manager Gillian Friday said he was not an employee of the company.

The man is said to be a resident of the Point Ligoure area and his family and girlfriend were at the facility trying to persuade him to go home with them. Petrotrin security and Point Fortin police were also at the facility up to 4.45 pm trying to coax him not to jump.