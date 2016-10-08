Sando mayor wants CCTV at King’s Wharf

kevon.felmine@guardian.co.tt

San Fernando Mayor Kazim Hosein is calling for the installation of Closed-Circuit Television cameras along King’s Wharf, San Fernando, after shootouts in the area yesterday left two fishermen hospitalised.

Hosein also called for the Immigration Division of the Ministry of National Security to set up a post at the wharf where South Americans have been conducting several transactions. He met with Southern Division police after they raided a few shacks and found a Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol loaded with nine rounds of ammunition.

Around 3.15 am, fish vendor Mariana Khan, 58, of Marabella; fisherman Kevin Khan, 26, of Columbus Bay, Cedros; Videsh Boodram, 18, of Fullerton Village, Cedros; and fisherman Avinash Ramroop, 38, of Perseverance Village, Couva, were conducting sales at the wharf.

A gunman smashed the windscreen of Mariana’s Isuzu H100 truck, while his accomplice robbed Mariana of $1,000, Kevin of a silver hand band valued $5,000, Boodram of a silver bracelet valued $700, and Ramroop of $500 and two gold chains valued $5,000.

The gunman then shot Kevin in his right leg and Boodram on his right hand. They were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

While at the hospital, one of the victims noticed one of the suspects and contacted police. PC Bacchus and PC Rampersad held the 35-year-old Gasparillo man. His accomplice is yet to be caught.

Around 11.03 am, Insp Gajadhar, PC Bacchus, PC Ragoonath, PC Rampersad, and PC Pereira returned to the wharf where a gunman was shooting wildly following an argument.

A group of men was gambling outside a shop when an argument broke out. One of the men took a gun from his Hilux and began shooting in the air. No one was injured, and the gunman escaped. During Hosein’s walkabout, a Vistabella man, 33, began using obscene language and was arrested and charged.