Police search for Ria in forests

As police continue to search for missing Debe hair stylist Ria Sookdeo, new information led them to forested areas in Morne Diablo and Penal.

Despite extensive searches deep into Morne Diablo, Friday’s operations were called off as teams found no signs of the mother of two.

Investigators said people continue to call the police, providing information, but none has led them any closer to solving Sookdeo’s abduction. Sookdeo, 34, of Raghoo Village, Debe, was abducted at the corner of Papourie Road and the Picton Estate Drive around 8.30 am on September 22, shortly after dropping off her children at their Picton Presbyterian Primary School.

Reports stated that she was attempting to turn her red Nissan X-Trail SUV to return home when a black Nissan X-Trail SUV blocked her path. Two gunmen, wearing tactical gear, bundled her into their SUV and drove off.

While police have questioned over 25 people, including neighbours, relatives, a suspended police officer and his sister, a La Romaine businessman and his wife, they believe someone out there could help them to find Sookdeo.

Meanwhile, relatives said her children, Elana, nine, and Tores, five, continue to ask when their mother will return home. Although 16 days have passed since anyone heard from Sookdeo, her father Frankie Rajkumar said he is keeping hope alive that his daughter will return to him safe and sound.