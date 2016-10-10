Flood losses at Morvant Epiphany

There were no classes at the Morvant Epiphany Primary School on Friday as it was forced to remain closed as school officials tried to clean up debris and damage left by Thursday’s floods.

Flash floods on Thursday caused damage on the ground floor of the school at Dos Santos Street, Morvant. Classes could not be held the following day as the compound was filled with mud and debris.

School principal, Theron Joseph, who spent most of Friday at the school co-ordinating clean up of the compound, Six classrooms on the ground floor were affected, including Infants One and Two and Standard One classes.

“The biggest losses included the class libraries. In every class we have a literacy corner and all those books are gone, as well as text books, teachers’ reference books and other school supplies,” he said.

The school, formerly known as Morvant Anglican, has a student population of 491.

Local government representative for the area, councillor Franz Lambkin, is appealing for assistance so the school can replace the items lost in the floods. He is asking for donations of books and other educational materials for the affected classes.

“This is a school that has done well academically over the years. Any assistance that can be provided will be appreciated,” he added.

He noted that the school, located in a community that is often stigmatised as a crime hot spot, had produced pupils who have been among the country’s top SEA students and many of its graduates earned places in prestige secondary schools.

Lambkin said anyone interested in helping the school can call 625-0678.