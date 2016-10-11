​Retired cop’s nephew on sex charge

Jake Abraham, the nephew of retired police superintendent Johnny Abraham, spent the night behind bars yesterday after he appeared before a Couva Magistrate charged with breaking and entering a house to commit indecent assault.

The 29-year-old suspect of Carr Road, Caparo, appeared before Senior Magistrate Cheryl Ann Antoine at the Couva Magistrates’ Court.

The matter was heard in private as the magistrate ordered that the court be cleared before the hearing.

According to the charge, it is alleged that around 2.35 am last week Friday, a 24-year-old woman, a mother of two, was asleep at her Caparo home when she was awakened by barking dogs. Her husband and two children were not at home.

It is alleged that Abraham prised open the front door and came into the woman’s bedroom. He placed one hand over her mouth and proceeded to touch her breasts.

During a struggle and the woman began screaming for help and her attacker fled. Police later arrested and charged Abraham. PC Ramoutar then laid the charge after two days of investigations.

Magistrate Antoine denied Abraham bail and remanded him into police custody.

He will reappear in court today pending a trace on his character.