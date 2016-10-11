Victims shot, then dumped at sea

Investigators said the murders of produce vendor Wazim Nabbie and taxi driver Che-Anderson Abraham Reid were execution style killings.

Nabbie, 21, of Church Street, La Romaine, was discovered by the crew of the Water Taxi HSC Trini Flash around 4 pm Friday, hog-tied with a cloth covering his face and fastened with duct tape.

However, a Coast Guard team could not recover the body until it was again spotted by Petrotrin personnel near a platform in the Brighton Marine Fields off La Brea on Saturday. The body was retrieved hours later near the Trinmar jetty in Point Fortin.

Around 3 pm Saturday, a passerby discovered Reid’s body along the Point Coco Beach, Granville. When Cedros police arrived, they found his hands and feet tied behind his back, which appeared to be the same brown fabric that was used to bound Nabbie’s hands and feet.

Both men were reported missing to St Joseph police on Wednesday and Reid’s car was found abandoned at King’s Wharf, San Fernando. Ried lived at Curepe.

Autopsies performed by forensic pathologist Dr Valery Alexandrov yesterday showed that Nabbie was shot twice in the back of his neck while already bound and gagged. Reid was shot once in the side of the head. Both bodies were badly decomposed and it was estimated that they spent three days at sea. It is believed that they were killed and thrown in the water around the same time.