Cops probe hunter’s killing

Although relatives of Chandarsingh Ramsingh said he contemplated suicide on a previous occasion, investigators are probing how he was killed while on his way to hunt on Tuesday.

Ramsingh, 64, of Sudama Village, Fyzabad was found dead by Touchstone Security personnel near Petrotrin’s Well SR526 in Fyzabad. Police officers from the Fyzabad Police Station responded to the report and found him dead next to his white Mazda pick-up with a gunshot wound to the chest. A shotgun was recovered near his body.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the shooting of Devon Cooper, the brother of murdered reputed drug dealer Cylus Cooper.

According to reports, Cooper’s cousin, Okange Ako Ramasari, 35, was at his Lengua Road, Indian Walk home in Princes Town when he heard explosions in the surrounding teak field around 10.45 am also on Tuesday. On checking 150 feet into the field, he found Cooper, 34, who lives nearby, bleeding from gunshot wounds to the leg.

Cooper was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility where he was treated and later transferred to the San Fernando GeneralHospital. Cooper’s brothers, Marcus, 23, and Cylus, 30, were shot dead near their homes in 2012 and 2015 respectively. Police said that both brothers were involved in organised crime including drug trafficking and gun-running in the Princes Town and Moruga areas.